Mary Ann Melvin, 75, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Woodlands in Denison.

Mrs. Melvin entered into this world April 9, 1944 in Blue Ridge, Texas the daughter of J. B. and Ruthie (Atteberry) Spencer. She married the love of her life, Richard David Melvin. Mary Ann retired from Johnson & Johnson. She loved spending time with her family, going to the lake, taking vacations, watching the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and was an avid bowler. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Twin Cities Baptist Church. Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Melvin leaves behind her beloved family, sons, Raymond Dawson and wife, Melinda of Arlington, TX; Royce Dawson and wife, Lorie of Denison, TX; Carl Dawson and wife, Angela of Denison, TX; Chris Dawson of Bells, TX; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and brother, Jerry Spencer of Whitewright, TX; adopted daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Davis of Denison, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Richard Melvin.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Minister Doug Grissom officiating.

