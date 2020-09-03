Mary Ann Dryden Fyfe Shapiro passed away on August 27, 2020 in Dallas, Texas of a congenital Heart condition.

A Rosary will be said on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary.

She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sherman, Tx.

Mary Ann was the eldest child born to John and Mary Louise Dryden in Sherman, Texas on October 10, 1941. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1960 where she was involved in various activities, clubs and was Vice President of Student Council. Mary Ann moved to Lubbock, Texas to attend Texas Tech University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1965.

She then moved to Chicago, Illinois and worked for Quaker Oats. While living in Illinois, both of her beloved children, Bruce & Mary Heather, were born. In 1982, their family moved back to Sherman, Texas and her children attended school.

Mary Ann's love and heart for helping others led her to become an Administrator of nursing homes.

She eventually moved to Robson Ranch in Denton, Tx where she met her husband, David Shapiro. Mary Ann and David married in 2006 and lived in Robson Ranch together until her passing. They enjoyed 15 years of marriage, creating happy memories with family and friends.

Mary Ann kept active with water aerobics, riding her bike and dancing. She loved her pet cats and they brought her great joy. She also loved traveling, gardening, cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was a true southern lady with impeccable taste and style. Her shopping adventures with her daughter, Mary Heather, were cherished times filled with love and laughter. All who knew Mary Ann, knew of her great love for her children.

She was a devout Catholic and attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, Texas.

Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Mary Louise Dryden, and her son, Bruce Fyfe (Attorney from Fort Worth, Tarrant County Criminal DA's Office).

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, David Shapiro; her daughter, Mary Heather Fyfe (RN in DFW area); younger brothers, John Dryden (wife Judy) and Bob Dryden (wife Pat); Step daughters Terri Stimmel (husband Bill), Barbara Hill (husband Steve) and Kris Tunehorst (fiancé Paul); numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved immensely; Candy Fyfe; and numerous dear friends.

Mary Ann was full of kind words and had a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

