BONHAM - Mary Ann Melton Staley, 70, died Friday at her residence in Bonham.
A funeral service will be held at noon Monday at First Assembly of God in Leonard. Pastor Linda Aaron will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard.
She is survived by sons, Michael Wheeler and Larry Wheeler, both of Bonham, daughters, Lisa Staley of Leonard and Rosa Lee of Honey Grove, brother, Ted Melton of Round Rock, sister Dorothy Nash of Oak Point, and 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
