VAN ALSTYNE–Mary Anna Blair was born March 24, 1921 in Grayson County Texas. She passed away November 26, 2020 at the age of 99 years in Van Alstyne, TX. She met John Wesley Blair in Sherman, TX when he was stationed at Perrin Air Force Base. They married February 20, 1943 in Sherman, TX. They had been married 52 years when Johnnie passed away in 1995. They were the proud parents of three children; Ronnie Mac, Donald Wesley, and Judy Carol.
Mary worked for Texas Instruments for 20 years, beginning in Dallas and transferring to Sherman when that plant opened. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Van Alstyne. She loved sewing, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was never one to pass up a good hamburger or piece of chocolate.
Mary is survived by son Ronnie Blair and wife Judy of Van Alstyne, daughter Judy Blair McDonough and husband Dean of Howe. She was Ma to seven grandchildren; Kristi Blair Ellis and husband David, Keith Blair, Doni Blair and wife Shelley, Zach Blair and wife Cecilia, Joey McDonough and wife Olivia, Jeremy McDonough, and Janna McDonough Whitley and husband Theron. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Myrtle Stuteville, husband Johnnie, son Donald Blair, and great grandson John McDonough.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Old Celina Cemetery, Celina, TX. The service will be officiated by grandson Rev. Joey McDonough. Grandsons and great grandsons will be pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Scoggins Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to the service.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495.