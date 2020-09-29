SHERMAN–Funeral services for Mary Belle Flenniken will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday September 29 at the PromiseLand Church of Sherman. Rev. Dan Rigdon and Rev. Tommy Sutherland will officiate. Burial will follow at Fort Washita Cemetery with Jeff Hill, Jarred Hill, Ashton McClure, Steve Flenniken, Ben Bausell, and Brad Dansby serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Flenniken, 94, passed away Friday September 25 in Sherman.
Mary was born June 14, 1926 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to the late Joshua and Ila (Darbison) Dansby. She worked as a manger for Hamady's Frozen Foods in Flint, Michigan for many years. Later she was a medication nurse at King's Daughters in Durant, before completing her working career as a receptionist for Ed Richardson in Sherman. Throughout her life, Mary stayed committed to her church and family and was a minister for over 60 years. In recent years, she enjoyed watching old westerns with her best friend Mary Thompson.
Mrs. Flenniken was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Flenniken, brother Eurial Dansby, and sister Wanella Cubley. She is survived by one son, Larry Flenniken and his wife Judy of Sherman; three granddaughters, Amy Hill and husband Jeff of Sherman, Cory Miller and husband Troy of Sherman, and Beth Perkins and husband Greg of Sherman; sister, Ila Propps of Muscogee, OK; adopted daughter, Lavon Spears and husband Johnny of Durant; nine great grandchildren; twelve great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.