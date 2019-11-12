|
Mary Bernice Parker Pearson went to rest in the arms of Jesus Sunday morning, November 10, 2019. She was affectionally known to everyone as 'Mammy'. She was born in Uvalde, Texas on August 11, 1923 to General Ewell Parker and Jewell Irene Caffey Parker. She was preceded in death by both her parents at the young age of 6 years old. She eventually moved to Grayson County, Texas and attended school, where she was an outstanding basketball and softball player. She met her husband, Owen Lewis Pearson at one of her basketball games. They were married in August, 1940 and raised four children, Delores Pearson of Waxahachie, TX; Bobby Pearson, (Sandra) of Crawford, TX; Jim Pearson (Linda) of Colleyville, TX and Linda (Ed) Ahl of Anna, TX. They were married for 45 years.vMammy was the loving Grandmother to Stefani (Steve) Dillon; Scott (Jill) Pearson; Kyle (Allison) Pearson; Gregg Pearson; Leslie (Greg 'G') Carruthers; Stacey (Paige) Pearson, and Todd Baker. And, the precious and adored Great-Grandmother to Ryan, Rebekah and Rachel Dillon; Mary Hope, Bo, Rosemarie, and Emily Pearson; Gage, Garrett, and Graham Pearson; Cole and Cassidie Carruthers; Kennedy and Jackson Baker; Parker, Emaline and Bowden Pearson. She and her husband were also foster parents to Sherrie, Joe and Bill Burks of Boles Home for Children, Quinlan,TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen; son, Bobby; and grandson, Gregg, and her brother, Howard Parker; and two sisters, Irene Harlan and Nina Boos. She is survived by three children and spouses, six grandchildren and spouses, and 17 great-grandchildren. One sister, Nancy Tarrillion and numerous other family members, and life-long friends. Mammy and Owen lived their lives in Pottsboro, TX where they were life-long members of the Church of Christ. After his death, she moved to Waxahachie and has been a member of the Brown St. Church of Christ for over 25 years. Throughout her life, her emphasis was her family and her church. She was employed as a Seamstress with the Levi Strauss Co for over 30 years. She also served the 'pillow ministry' at her church in Waxahachie. She loved staying busy cooking, gardening, sewing, and always getting involved in the crafty creations of the grandkids and great-grandkids and all their many sports activities. To know Mammy was to love and adore her - We all cherish her and will miss her precious and faithful example. She has left us with a wonderful and loving legacy. IN LIEU OF FLOWER MEMORIALS, WE RESPECTFULLY REQUEST MEMORIALS TO THE GREGG PEARSON FOUNDATION, 2531 Carl Road, Arlington, TX 76015 or through the website: greggpearson.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019