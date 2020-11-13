1/1
MARY BETH GREEN
Mary Beth Green, 82, entered into eternal life Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Denison Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Green was born February 21, 1938 in Sadler, Texas, the daughter of Clarence and Nellie (Thorp) Clark. She married Harold Kenneth (Ken) Green on July 6, 1956. Mrs. Green was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Denison and served as a volunteer at Texoma Medical Center for many years. Beth and her late husband Ken, enjoyed traveling for many years and made many life-long friends on their travels.
Mrs. Green leaves behind her beloved family, sons, David Green and wife, Karen of Denison, Texas and Robert Green of Alvarado, Texas, and daughter-in-law Carol Green of Sherman, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Green and wife Michelle, Kenneth Green and Kimberly Green; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Wyatt Green. Beth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Kenneth (Ken) Green, brother, Clarence Clark Jr and beloved son, Ricky Green.
There are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be registered online at Fisher Funerall Home, Denison, Texas (TX)
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
