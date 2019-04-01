Mary Blondine (Dean) Rowland, age 96, of Cartwright, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was raised on a farm and attended schools in Mead, Oklahoma. She moved to Denison, Texas where she later met and married Roy Rowland on July 16, 1960. They enjoyed almost 59 years together. Roy was in the Air Force and they were stationed throughout the United States with assignments to Great Britain and Germany. They loved to travel and took every opportunity to visit countries throughout Europe. Eventually they retired from the Air Force and spent time in Omaha, Nebraska and San Antonio, Texas before really retiring to Cartwright, Oklahoma. There they bought some land, built a home, and became the center for family get togethers.

She was 'Murmur' to everyone who loved her; a name given to her by her Grandson Steve when he was young. Family and friends were the most important things to Dean followed closely by cooking. She used cooking as a strategy to entice family and friends to visit and it worked very well over the years. She had a tireless energy that seemed to increase over time.

Murmur is survived by her husband Roy Rowland of Cartwright, Oklahoma; daughter Mary Evelyn deCento and husband Ron of Denison, Texas; stepson Roy Eugene and wife Regina Rowland of Lone Grove, Okla; step-granddaughter Tifini and husband Alex Flores of Ardmore, Okla; grandson Steve deCento, wife Rhonda, of Springtown, Tx; great-grandson Chase deCento, wife Kaymie with great-great-grand son Kason, Springtown, Tx; granddaughter Ronda deCento, of Seguin, Tx, great-granddaughter Morgan Maxfeldt, fiance Jason Smith, with great- great-grandson Jaydin Noah and great-great-grand daughter Jaycee Leigh, of Denison, Tx, and greatgrandson Zane Gregory, of McAllen, Tx, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by father John and mother Cordelia Ash, brothers, Fred, Bob, Martin, Lester, and sisters Edith Smith, Belle Sexton, Helen Sims, Allie Mae Long, and Bessie Patrick.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Cunningham Funeral Home, Colbert, Okla. with a family visitation starting an hour before the service. Please sign the online register at cunningham funeralhomesok.com. Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019