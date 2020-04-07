|
Mary Catherine Griffith, 75 of Pottsboro, Texas, passed away April 3, 2020 at Nannaw's Place in Pottsboro. She was born on September the 29th of 1944 in Gunter, Texas to the late Adolfph and Mallie (Wilson) Fox. Mary was raised in Gunter, Texas. She had 7 siblings, 3 sisters and 4 brothers, She was the youngest. Mary attended Howe High School in Texas until her Junior year, where she met the Love of her life; (Bud) Claude Mack Griffith.
Mary and Bud had two sons; Bradley Scott Griffith and (Shane) Shannon Dion Griffith. Mary and Bud enjoyed visiting the Texoma area, in 1993 they finally made Texoma their home.
Living in Texoma, Mary was able to experience and enjoy the things she loved most in life. She enjoyed fishing, casino trips with Bud and her siblings, spending family time with her siblings, cooking for her Children, Taking her grand kids fishing and making countless wood crafts with them, spending time with her great grandkids would put a big smile on her face any day. Saying she loved her family is an understatement. As long as she had a cold coke at the end of the day, all was right.
Mary was the Matriarch of her family. She taught life lesson principles to everyone she encountered, including; 'How to make something,' from t-shirts, wood crafts or painting. 'How to cook,' whether it was egg rolls, chocolate cake or chicken fried steaks. 'How to clean and make your bed daily.' She always made time for the things that meant most to her. She played countless games of Skipbo, dominoes, loved to read the "comedies" daily while she enjoyed her coffee, she loved to do genealogy.
Mary loved to work, she worked at the "T-shirt shop" for 17 years. She developed close relationships with the people she worked with, including, the late F H Lannom and Sherry Emerson.
In 2015, Mary was diagnosed with Small cell carcinoma. She was determined cancer wouldn't take her life. She was in remission, when she had a TIA, she came back from that small stroke with minor complications, she was determined, she was a fighter. After several strokes and rehabs, she was placed in assisted living. She continued to receive therapy, and still lived life. She enjoyed casino trips and getting her nails done with Lola and Darlene as well as, countless visits and lunches with family and friends. Mary made new friends with the nurses that became family at Nannaw's Place in Pottsboro Texas. She loved every nurse and person that helped take care of her like her own children. She enjoyed every conversation and outing until her last day.
Mary is proceeded in death by her mother and father, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
She is survived by; her husband, Claude Griffith of Pottsboro, Tx. Son- Bradley Scott Griffith and wife Judy. Son- Shane Griffith, 5 grand children and 9 great grand children.
Sister- Lola Armstrong of Pottsboro, Tx, cousins, and countless nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
Mary will be cremated, Memorial arrangements will be determined at a later date.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers please consider donating to Nannaw's Place in Pottsboro, Tx where Mary spent her later days.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020