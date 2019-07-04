Mary Catherine Weidner, 90, of Sherman went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on April 13, 1929 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Vernon William and Rydal Edith (Halcumb) Willey. She married Glenn Weidner on February 28, 1947 in Dallas. She was a loving mother and wife and devoted herself to taking care of her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and fishing. Mary raised poodles and loved playing bingo. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Gordonville Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son, Ron Weidner and wife, Linda of Bedford; daughters, Donna C. Weidner of Sherman, Nancy Gail Donovan and husband, Larry of Plano, and Susan Mitchell and husband, Larry of Gordonville, eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn Weidner and son, Bill Weidner.

Funeral Services for Mary will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Larry Jones and Gene Deckard. Interment will follow at Gordonville Cemetery.

At this time no formal visitation is planned.

Published in The Herald Democrat on July 4, 2019