Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Weidner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Weidner


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Weidner Obituary
Mary Catherine Weidner, 90, of Sherman went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on April 13, 1929 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Vernon William and Rydal Edith (Halcumb) Willey. She married Glenn Weidner on February 28, 1947 in Dallas. She was a loving mother and wife and devoted herself to taking care of her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and fishing. Mary raised poodles and loved playing bingo. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Gordonville Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Ron Weidner and wife, Linda of Bedford; daughters, Donna C. Weidner of Sherman, Nancy Gail Donovan and husband, Larry of Plano, and Susan Mitchell and husband, Larry of Gordonville, eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn Weidner and son, Bill Weidner.
Funeral Services for Mary will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Larry Jones and Gene Deckard. Interment will follow at Gordonville Cemetery.
At this time no formal visitation is planned.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now