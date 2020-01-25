|
Marie Dollar Manry, 89 passed away peacefully
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Texoma Healthcare
Center. Marie was born on Wednesday, April 30, 1930 to
Buford and Emma Belle (Allen) Dollar in Yuba, Oklahoma.
She attended and graduated from Yuba School District.
Shortly thereafter, Marie married Neal Manry on Saturday,
October 9, 1948 in Sherman, Texas. She was a loving
mother and homemaker for her family of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Neal, 6
brothers and 6 sisters. Marie is survived by her children,
sons; Floyd Manry and Larry Manry both of Red Bluff,
California, daughter; Renee Baker of Sherman, Texas,
sisters; Emma Lou Havlik, Kaufman, Texas and Dorothy
Jean Lowe of California along with 4 grandchildren, 7
great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Family hour will be from 6pm to 7pm, Sunday, January 26,
2020 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Graveside services will be officiated by Gary Rice at
Yarnaby Cemetery in Yarnaby, Oklahoma on Monday,
January 27, 2020 at 11am. Arrangements are under the
direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences
may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020