Mary Doris Renner, 91, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Monday, August 12, 2019.
Mrs. Renner was born February 14, 1928 in Denison, the daughter of Roy and Emily (Crabtree) Mayes. She married the love of her life, Randell Renner, on February 23, 1957. Mary was a loyal friend to many people and was devoted to her family and faith. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed nothing more than preparing a great meal and enjoying it with her family. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Renner leaves behind her beloved family, daughter, Sheila Renner of Denison; sons, Billy (Jan) Grantland of Denison; Robert (Tina) Renner of Plano; grandsons, Joe Hill of Bells, Josh Renner of Sengravel, TX, Robert Renner of Sherman, Troy Grantland of Denison, Dale Grantland of Calera, Okla., Bill Grantland of Denison; and granddaughters, Shelby Renner of Jacksonville, FL, and Lacinda Grantland of Dallas.. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Randell Renner, sons, Randy Renner, Jimmy Grantland, Gary Grantland, daughter, Sherri Renner and grandson, Gary Grantland Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cherry Mound Cemetery with Pastor Billy Neal officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Special thanks to the staff of Homestead of Denison for their excellent care and to special friends, Kelli Powell and Robin Renner.
