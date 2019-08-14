Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherry Mound Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Renner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Doris Renner


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Doris Renner Obituary
Mary Doris Renner, 91, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Monday, August 12, 2019.
Mrs. Renner was born February 14, 1928 in Denison, the daughter of Roy and Emily (Crabtree) Mayes. She married the love of her life, Randell Renner, on February 23, 1957. Mary was a loyal friend to many people and was devoted to her family and faith. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed nothing more than preparing a great meal and enjoying it with her family. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Renner leaves behind her beloved family, daughter, Sheila Renner of Denison; sons, Billy (Jan) Grantland of Denison; Robert (Tina) Renner of Plano; grandsons, Joe Hill of Bells, Josh Renner of Sengravel, TX, Robert Renner of Sherman, Troy Grantland of Denison, Dale Grantland of Calera, Okla., Bill Grantland of Denison; and granddaughters, Shelby Renner of Jacksonville, FL, and Lacinda Grantland of Dallas.. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Randell Renner, sons, Randy Renner, Jimmy Grantland, Gary Grantland, daughter, Sherri Renner and grandson, Gary Grantland Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cherry Mound Cemetery with Pastor Billy Neal officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Special thanks to the staff of Homestead of Denison for their excellent care and to special friends, Kelli Powell and Robin Renner.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now