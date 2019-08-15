|
|
|
Mary Doris Renner, 91, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Cherry Mound Cemetery. Pastor Billy Neal will officiate. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Renner of Denison; sons, Billy Grantland of Denison, and Robert Renner of Plano; and eight grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019