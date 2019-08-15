Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherry Mound Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Renner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Doris Renner


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary Doris Renner Obituary
Mary Doris Renner, 91, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Cherry Mound Cemetery. Pastor Billy Neal will officiate. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Renner of Denison; sons, Billy Grantland of Denison, and Robert Renner of Plano; and eight grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.