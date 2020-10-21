Mary Elizabeth McKay age 86, born August 10, 1934 in Bartlesville Oklahoma to Robert Clyde and Agnes Guffey, passed away peacefully Thursday October 15, 2020.

She is survived by sons Clyde Floyd and wife Donna Lou Waller, Donnie Earl Waller, Tommy Wayne Waller. Her step-sons Louis Junior Waller, Mark Allen Waller, Clayton Mitchell Waller, Jeffery Lloyd Waller, Michael Lynn Waller, her daughter Mary Lucille Kellum and entirely too many siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren to list.

Please join us in celebrating Mary's life at 3 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne TX.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas.

