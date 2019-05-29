|
|
|
Mary Elizabeth Raborn, 85, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel in Durant. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. May 28 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Raborn of Oklahoma, and Nick Raborn of Gordonville; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019
Read More