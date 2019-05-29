Home

Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Elizabeth Raborn Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Raborn, 85, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel in Durant. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. May 28 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Raborn of Oklahoma, and Nick Raborn of Gordonville; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019
