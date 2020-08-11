1/
MARY ELIZABETH WESTER
BONHAM–Mary Elizabeth (Grimes) Wester, age 83, of Bonham, TX passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 while at Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Elizabeth is survived by daughters, Mary Kleinfall and husband Greg of Plano, TX and Brenda Tollison and husband Pete of Burleson, TX; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
