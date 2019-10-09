|
|
Funeral Services for Mary Ellen Connor, 84, of Bells, will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 2 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Chapel. She died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Patricia Smith in Bells.
Father (TBD) will officiate. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery. Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman is in charge of arrangements.
She was born September 6, 1935 in Buffalo, NY to John J. and Elaine N. Duff. She married Gene Connor, November 24, 1956 in Williamsville, NY.
Mary Ellen worked for over 30 years at Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas in Sherman. She was an avid reader, her favorite genres were historical romance and mysteries.
Pallbearers are William Connor, Robert Connor, Tim Fontaine, Javier Nieto, DeWayne Sutherland, and Karl Tiedt.
Survivors include her children, Karen Coker of North Richland Hills, William Connor of Denison, Robert Connor of Bells, Sandra Connor of Arlington, Diane Fontaine of Avery, and Patricia Smith of Bells; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019