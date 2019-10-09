Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Duff) Connor


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen (Duff) Connor Obituary
Funeral Services for Mary Ellen Connor, 84, of Bells, will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 2 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Chapel. She died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Patricia Smith in Bells.
Father (TBD) will officiate. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery. Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman is in charge of arrangements.
She was born September 6, 1935 in Buffalo, NY to John J. and Elaine N. Duff. She married Gene Connor, November 24, 1956 in Williamsville, NY.
Mary Ellen worked for over 30 years at Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas in Sherman. She was an avid reader, her favorite genres were historical romance and mysteries.
Pallbearers are William Connor, Robert Connor, Tim Fontaine, Javier Nieto, DeWayne Sutherland, and Karl Tiedt.
Survivors include her children, Karen Coker of North Richland Hills, William Connor of Denison, Robert Connor of Bells, Sandra Connor of Arlington, Diane Fontaine of Avery, and Patricia Smith of Bells; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now