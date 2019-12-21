|
Mary Ellen Crawford, 89, died December 14, 2019 at Chandler Way Skilled Nursing Facility, Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Harold Crawford. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Wheeler and husband Wes of Dallas; son, Billy Crawford and wife Cheryl of Oregon; three granddaughters, Kinome McGrane and husband Colin of Plano, Anna Procter of Dallas, and Elizabeth Nelson of Durango, Colorado; and two great-grandchildren, Joe McGrane and Lily McGrane of Plano, Texas.
Born and raised in Bonham, Texas, the daughter of Henry and Grace Roach, she was a lifelong resident of Denison, Texas. Mary was active in the Texoma Medical Center pink ladies and the Grayson County Frontier Village. Along with John, Mary was co-owner of the Wood County Democrat in Quitman, Texas and co-founder of the Pottsboro Press in Pottsboro, Texas.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. Please honor her memory by donating to Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1708 S. Hyde Park Ave., Denison TX
75020.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019