Mary V. Elmore was born September 19, 1945 in Pennington Gap, VA to Nathan and Eva Clark. She passed away from natural causes on January 16, 2020 at Homestead of Denison.
Mary was born in a dirt floor cabin in the mountains of Virginia and she always had fond memories of those days. She moved to Texas at a young age and lived with relatives while she looked for work. She met Reed Robinson, a local farmer in the Whitewright/Tom Bean area, was soon married and later gave birth to one child, son, Tom Robinson of Whitewright. Mary always said the years she spent on the farm were the best years of her life.
Mary returned to the mountains of Virginia in the 1980's before returning to Texas in 2017 to live with her son, Tom, his girlfriend Jessica Adcock and two puppies, Stoney and Chuy, all of whom helped make her final years a joy to live.
She is survived by her son, Tom Robinson of Whitewright and brother, Bill Clark of Pennington Gap, VA.
She was preceded in death by Nathan and Eva Clark; sisters, Geneva Woods, Alma Ward and Betty Sue Laster and brother, Johnny Clark.
Per her wishes, no memorial is to be held.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020