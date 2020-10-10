Mary Frances Brasher, age 97, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Allen Christian Care Service Living Community in Allen, Texas.

Mrs. Brasher is survived by her family, daughter, Patricia Cannon, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

