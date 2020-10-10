1/
MARY FRANCES BRASHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Brasher, age 97, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Allen Christian Care Service Living Community in Allen, Texas.
Mrs. Brasher is survived by her family, daughter, Patricia Cannon, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved