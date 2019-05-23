Home

Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Whitesboro, TX
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Whitesboro, TX
Mary Frances Norman Covington, 84, died Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24 at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro. Bro. Mike Flanagan and Jackie Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Services in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Annette (Doug) of McKinney, and James (Sherri) Covington of Tucson, AZ; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church in Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2019
