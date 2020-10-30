BONHAM–The graveside service for Mary Frances Kennedy, age 86, of Bonham, TX is scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery. Bro. Cary Kinnaird will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Willow Wild Cemetery starting at 1:30 pm. Mrs. Kennedy joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 while at her home.
Mary Francis (Wilson) Kennedy was born on May 7, 1934 to Howard Franklin and Ola Lily Wilson. She married Wesley Clarence Kennedy on September 27, 1952; he preceded her in death on January 6, 2011. Mary was valedictorian of her senior class. She worked at Bonham Manufacturing. She also worked (and retired) as a cashier for Safeway. Mary was an active member of Corinth Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. She enjoyed worshipping at the church and was very involved in Corinth's Circle of Friends Women's Ministry. In this ministry she helped make blankets and other crafts for shut ins and residents of area nursing homes. She was an awesome cook and enjoyed making meals for her family for many years. She was well known for her pies and cakes and would bake them for other families for the holidays and special occasions. She also enjoyed sewing and made beautiful dresses for her granddaughter. She and her husband made multiple "epic cross-country" vacations with friends following their retirement. She enjoyed reading Christian novels for many years. She would spend every day visiting on the phone with friends, family, and church members and forwarding the prayer chain. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Mary is survived by son, Gary Kennedy and wife Sandra and grandson, Gary Dean; step granddaughter Angie Paysinger and step great-grandson JT; son, Ricky Kennedy and wife Jacqueline and granddaughter, Jaime Love Collins and husband Ryan and great grandsons, Henry and Charlie; grandson, Caleb Jordan Kennedy and wife Sierra and great granddaughters, Marleigh and Olivia; sisters, Wilma Wheeler and Kay Hale and husband John; multiple nieces and nephews as well as her church family. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, step grandson, Johnny Paysinger, and brothers, Sam Wilson, and Wayne Wilson.
