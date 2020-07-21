Mary Frances Wiley, born February 27, 1921 passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at 99 years young.
Mrs. Wiley is the former Mary Frances Morriss, daughter of Jim Morriss and Hazel Garner Morriss of Van Alstyne. She was born near Van Alstyne, Texas. She attended Lone Star School, graduated from Gunter High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of North Texas and a Master of Arts Degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
Mary Frances Morriss was married to Robert L. Wiley on February 22, 1941, Van Alstyne, Texas, with Rev. T.G. Craft, pastor of Van Alstyne Methodist Church, officiating. They had two children, Ronald Lee, deceased, and Linda Kay. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She treasured her family.
She taught school for 28 years in elementary, junior high and college levels at Van Alstyne, Tx., Fort Monroe, Va., Lawton, Ok., San Antonio, Tx, and Sherman, Tx. She served as part-time teacher and as supervising teacher for graduating Reading Teachers at the University of the Incarnate Word and as an adjunct teacher at Grayson County College. After retiring in 1977, Mary pursued her interest in art and is well recognized for her accomplishments having collectors throughout the United States, Japan and Europe. She was co-owner and Public Relations Chairman of Lasting Impressions Gallery and Artworks Gallery. Mary served as judge for Art Exhibits at Sherman High School, Sherman Art League's Elizabeth Gleckler Schoolship Awards, art activities in several Grayson County schools, and the annual Grayson County Fair Art exhibits. Also, she presented programs and lectures for High School Art Groups and Sherman Elementary Schools as well as for civic and social organizations.
Mary served as First Vice President of Delta Kappa Gamma, Vice President Kappa Kappa Iota, served as President, Chairman and co-chairman for Cultural Arts American Association of University Women {received Woman of Achievement Award 1998},held offices in Stratford Club, served as Christian Social Involvement co-ordinator and Group Leader for United Methodist Women. Mary was active in the development of the Northside Reading Clinic in the Northside Independent School District, San Antonio, Texas, where referrals were tested to find reading deficiencies, causes and ways the student should be taught. A reading specialist worked with students one on one until the student progressed enough to fit in a class. She also wrote several articles/case studies on Principles and Methods of Four Facets of Elementary School Supervision – 1969 and Findings From Six Weeks of Remedial Reading at Summer School –1969. Other items published were in Notable Women of Texas 1984-85, Artists of Texas Volumes 1,2,3, and 4. Southwest Art Profile Landscape Painters, and National Artists Network.
Mary was proceeded in death by her husband Robert L. Wiley of 71 years. Also proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Hazel Morriss and her son Ronald Lee Wiley. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Loftin of Sherman, Texas and daughter-in-law, Sherry Wiley, Garland Texas. Grandchildren: Debora and husband Deryell Sparks, Coppell, Texas, Julie and husband Lee Elkins, Bryan, Texas (A&M), Drenda and husband Dash Matthys, Keller, Texas; Randy Wiley and Rickey Wiley, Garland, Texas. Brother, James Leo and wife Pat Morriss, Midland, Texas. There are 8 great-grandchildren, Shawn Elkins, Ryan and Wife Savannah Elkins, Landon Robinson, William Kelly, Madisyn Grace Kay, London Izabella Kay, Amanda and husband Andy Polanco, and Emily Sparks. There are also 2 great great-grandchildren; Jett Elkins and James Elkins and many nieces and nephews.
The family was at Waldo Funeral Home, 616 North Travis St. Sherman, Texas on Monday, July 20 from 10am for visitation with services following at 11am. Graveside services were held in Van Alstyne, Texas. If desired, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Sherman.
Pallbearers were Deryell Sparks, Lee Elkins, Dash Matthys, Shawn Elkins, Ryan Elkins, Landon Robinson, William Kelly, and Andy Polanco. The register book can signed online at waldofuneralhome.com