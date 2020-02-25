|
|
Mary Francis Spradlin-Long, 83, got her wings on February 20, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1936 in Denison, TX to Clyde & Edith Spradlin. She married Weldon Lee Long July 11, 1953 in Denison Texas.
Mary worked throughout the years, but was mostly a stay-at-home mom, taking care of 6 children she loved very much. She loved to garden, paint and decorate around the home, always making improvements to the family home. She always looked forward to getting her hair, nails and pedicures done.
Mary flew for the very first time, 6 years ago to visit family in Illinois. When it was posted on Facebook that she finally got her wings, her niece Edna called crying and upset because she thought we meant she passed away. Today, our mother really did get her wings and she is an Angel in Heaven. She had a good end of her life, while living in Lena, Illinois with her daughter and son-in-law. On her many adventures, she greatly enjoyed going to the Ark in Kentucky and visiting the Great Lakes of Michigan.
Weldon and Mary Long had 6 children: Teresa Moody, Patty (Tom) Barker, Dennis (Dorothy) Long, Danny (Kristy) Long, Kim (Shaun) Nordlie, Paula (Buford) Frith. Grandchildren: Heather, Mandy, Eric, Tommy, Matthew, Trish, Billy, J.D., Jessica, Elisha, Samantha, Justin, Angel, Brittni, Kourtni, Kaylee, Shane, Brooke, Aaron, Mallory and Miranda. Great- Grandchildren: Kason, Kelci, Austin, Nathan, Justin, Amy, Lahana, Izabella, Tristyn, Brandon, Chloe, Rosalynd, Phillip, Kobin, Raven, Lexington, Kenzington, Averie, Kynnadi, Jayme Jr., Wyatt, Keelie, Kye, Asher, Addisun, Avery, Jace, Brylen, Zander, Makinlee, Ella Grace, McKenzie, Maddox, Myles, Preston, Azrael, Elijah and Maylon.
Mary leaves behind 1 brother; Virgil Spradlin, 1 sister; Linda Spaugh, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friend.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Lee Long, son in law Michael Moody, sisters; Ruth Buchanan, Pauline Marshall, Dorothy Sands, brothers; Freddy Spradlin, Nolan Spradlin, Norville Spradlin, Orville Spradlin and Ken Spradlin.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be Nephew Tracy Spradlin. Interment will be at Long Branch Cemetery, Nocona, TX. Family & friends visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Pittman, Tommy Barker, Matthew Barker, Jason Roberson, Shane Stone, Mikey Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Maddox Johnson & Jace Garvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020