Mary Glynodene Hamilton, age 90. Died April 4, 2019 at St. John's Macomb Oakland Hospital in Warren, MI. Visitation will be held Friday April 12, 2019 5-7pm at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Graveside services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 10am at The Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.

Mary Glynodene (Goodnight) Hamilton was born near Pilot Grove, Grayson County, Texas on January 22, 1929.

She was the third of four children born to Willis A. & Lillie Belle (Cato) Goodnight. She lived the majority of her life in Sherman, Texas. She retired from Texas Instruments, working with her husband Billie (Bill) Frank Hamilton and sister Dassie Majers. Mary and Bill Hamilton had 4 children: David, Lillie, Kathy and Lisa. She also helped to raise her grandson, Brandon.

Mary spent her retirement years assisting as a foster grandparent to special needs children at Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center. In her later years after the passing of her husband Bill, her failing health required assistance and she moved north to Michigan to live with her daughter Lisa and her family.

Mary enjoyed gardening, yardwork, jigsaw puzzles, word find books, traveling the country in her motorhome, and later spending time with her great granddaughter.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Bill Hamilton, brother Howard Goodnight, son David Hamilton, and daughter, Lillie McTee.

She leaves behind two sisters: Dassie Magers and Lillie Opal McGrath; two daughters: Kathy Hamilton, and Lisa (Gregory) Earl; five grandchildren: Brandon McKibbon, Kristle (Bryan) Milewski, Nathaniel Earl, Stephen Earl, Jacob Earl, and a great granddaughter, Brielle Milewski.

The online register maybe signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary