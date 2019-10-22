Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Franklin, TX
View Map
Mary Goff-Wyatt


1954 - 2019
Mary Goff-Wyatt Obituary
Ending a long battle with cancer, Mary passed away on October 18th at Medical City Dallas Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 64 years old.
Mary Lou, born on November 22, 1954 in Hearne, Tx. to parents Virginia and Rex Hughes, was the fourth of five daughters. She and her sisters Frances Newsom, Linda Walker (deceased), Lucille Manning and Peggy Micklewitz were very close. Mary and her first husband Jerry Goff were married for 30 years until his passing on August 15, 2004. They had two children, Keith Goff of Sherman and Kelly Mosley of McKinney. Mary was remarried to Mike Wyatt in December 2016. Mary believed Family was the most important part of life and was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives. She had an absolute love for the outdoors and spent most of her time there.
Mary was preceded in death by her father Rex Hughes, mother Virginia Hughes, husband Jerry Goff and sister Linda Walker. She is survived by her son Keith, and wife Kim, daughter Kelly, and husband Clay, her husband Mike Wyatt, sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances and Zane Newsom, Lucille and Scott Manning, Peggy and Joey Micklewitz, grandchildren: Hailey Goff, Dylan Goff and wife Morgan, Tyler Goff, Jacob Mosley, Tori Mosley, Jared Mosley, great grandson Hayes Goff and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her life will be celebrated at a Friends and Family Visitation at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX on October 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 as well as graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Franklin TX on November 2nd at 2:00 pm. Services will be led by family members Kevin Stewart and Kyle Stewart.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Always remember to follow the Lord, family is important, share lots of love, live life to the fullest, and never be boring!
- Mary Goff Wyatt
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
