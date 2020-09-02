Graveside Services for Mary Gwynn Barker, age 73, of Garland, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Mary passed away early Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Texas.
Mary, daughter of Earl Blake Barker and Mildred Mozelle Herd Barker, was born at 2:21 a.m. on September 7, 1946, a rainy Saturday, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Bonham, Texas. She lived in Ector, Texas until the age of 5 at which time the family moved to Garland, Texas. She attended Garland Schools, graduated from Texas A & M Commerce, Texas Woman's University, SMU, and Richland Community College. After teaching in band programs, music programs and other classroom subjects for over 40 years, she retired from the Dallas Independent School District. Gwynn was most happy when taking care of others, doing what they needed, sitting with them during sickness or death. She knew at an early age that God was her best friend of all friends and His plans were not to be questioned. Her wish for you today is to always talk daily with God, He always listens, help others, remember what is most important on this earth and this being Texas that it is a beautiful day filled with cool air and bright sunshine. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Gwynn is survived by her cousins, Judy Grounds, Gary Herd, Roger Herd, Jeannie Brooks, Ann Jasper, Jim Jasper, Bob Jasper, Jan Jasper Griffin, Mike Little, Larry Little, and Kathy Mellinger.
