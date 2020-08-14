1/
MARY HARRELL
Mary Harrell, a beloved soul, and resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma left this life and joined her Savior on August 11, 2020 at the age of 82.
Mrs. Harrell is survived by her son, Larry Robinson of Durant, Oklahoma, one granddaughter, Texas, stepchildren, Robert Harrell and wife Susan of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Dyla Jessie of Sherman, Texas, and Sherrie Mortiz and husband Kim of Sherman, Texas, brother, Collin Dagley of San Antonio, Texas.
A family hour will be from 9-10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Bokchito Baptist Church in Bokchito, Oklahoma. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday with Bro. Preston Burns officiating. Her final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
