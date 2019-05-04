Services Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Morton , TX View Map Burial 2:00 PM Oakwood Cemetery Honey Grove , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Butler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Helen Butler

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Church Service for Mary Helen Butler , age 89 , of Morton, Texas , is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Rush Coffman of Morton and Danny Barker of Lubbock officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 6 in Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove, Texas. Mary Helen died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Morton. She was born July 19, 1929 in Fannin County, Texas to Newman Travis and Christine Elizabeth (Woodard) Perry. She married W.M. Butler Jr. in Bonham, Texas on June 23, 1951. Mary Helen met W.M. when the two started eighth grade at Windom High School in 1944. One teen was from the South side of the county and one from the North, with a railroad dividing their two families. Through the years, W.M. and Mary Helen were not only classmates, but became best friends. She enjoyed playing basketball and graduated from Windom High School as Valedictorian in 1947. She worked at an abstract plant in Bonham, Texas until her marriage to W.M. in 1951. The newlyweds jumped in her 1947 green Mercury and traveled 400 plus miles from the only home she ever knew to Morton, Texas. She continued her abstract career in Cochran County, becoming manager in 1958 and co-owner of Western Abstract Co. with her husband in 1973.

Mary Helen quickly won over the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was devoted to her new church family and her West Texas families, June and Keith Kennedy, Bill and Meredith Crone and Jack and Wanda Gunnels. The bond with these families helping a young newly married couple cope with life away from home and becoming the best of friends. This bond opened her heart to many new friendships and family relations with many, many folks in and around Cochran County. She was a sweet and loving woman who always had a smile and kind word for all those she met. Her pride and joy showed no bounds when she talked about her daughter, Regina and son, Wayne. There was always a twinkle in her eyes, most especially for her grandchildren, Lori, Travis, Shay and Brent, whom she adored whole heartedly.

Mary Helen worked eight or more hours a day, came home, cooked dinner for her family, and then would clean house. When a family or fellow church member needed support, she was always happy to cook one of her famous recipes and would be one of the first to extend her gracious love and kindness. She was also well known for being one of the most well "put together" women in her time. Mary Helen took great care with her appearance and so many who knew her, would always compliment on how wonderful she looked. Her family takes great pride in knowing that the knowledge, both personal and professional, that she passed on to us will be her legacy, even though she would tell you that she hadn't done much of anything. But we all know better.

Mary Helen is preceded in death by her parents; and one nephew Ricky Perry.

Mary Helen is survived by her husband, W.M.; her son, Wayne Butler and his wife, Cheri of Morton, Texas; her daughter Regina Butler of Lubbock, Texas; her brother, Roy Perry of Windom, Texas; and her three grandchildren, Lori Minor, Travis Butler and his wife, Shay and Brent Butler.

The family suggests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church in Morton, 202 SE 1 st Street, Morton, Texas, 79346 or Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 – 21 st Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79410. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com . Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019