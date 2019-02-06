|
|
|
Mary Hughleen McKenzie Gross, 86 of Richardson, died Wednesday January 30, 2019 at The Seasons Renaissance in Sherman.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Churchh, 2101 E. Melissa Rd, Melissa, Tx. with Robert Oglebys officiating. Arrangements are under the directionof Restlan Funeral Home, Dallas.
She is survived by daughters Melissa (Doug) Zadow of Melissa and Cheryl (Tim) Kacvinsky of Trophy Club; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings Keith McKenzie, Mike McKenzie, and Brenda McKenzie all of Rockingham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Robert and Willora Oglesby Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More