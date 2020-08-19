Mary Jane Frith, 80, went to meet our heavenly father Monday, August 17, 2020 in Gainesville, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Frith was born January 30, 1940 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Raymond Nab and Bertha Marie (Fields) Wagner. She married the love of her life, Ben Frith Jr, January 25, 1964 in Denison, Texas. Mary enjoyed reading, playing bingo, cards and dominoes. She was a loving mother, grandmother, she loved all her family dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Frith leaves behind her beloved family, son, Kenneth Wagner of Fort Worth, TX; daughters, Patti Mages and husband, Donald of Gainesville, TX; Dina Reynolds of Gainesville, TX; grandchildren, Christopher, Christy, and Joey Wagner of Denison, TX; Misty Hill of Shawnee, OK; Joshua Frith of Gainesville, TX; Bradley Frith of Sour Lake. TX; Anthony Frith of Sanger, TX; Ryan Drake of Gainesville, TX; Reanna Drake of The Colony, TX; sister Jean Garner, Cherry Mound, TX and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20. 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ethel Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
