1/
MARY JANE FRITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Frith, 80, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in Gainesville, Texas.
Mrs. Frith is survived by her family, son, Kenneth Wagner of Fort Worth, TX; daughters, Patti Mages of Gainesville, TX; Dina Reynolds of Gainesville, TX; nine grandchildren, Christopher, 13 great grandchildren, and sister, Jean Garner of Cherry Mound, TX.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20. 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ethel Cemetery.
Arrangements re under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved