Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Jane Frith, 80, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in Gainesville, Texas.

Mrs. Frith is survived by her family, son, Kenneth Wagner of Fort Worth, TX; daughters, Patti Mages of Gainesville, TX; Dina Reynolds of Gainesville, TX; nine grandchildren, Christopher, 13 great grandchildren, and sister, Jean Garner of Cherry Mound, TX.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20. 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ethel Cemetery.

Arrangements re under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store