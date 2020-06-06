Mary Jane Hinkle, 84, lost her battle with Dementia on May 28, 2020, with her beloved husband of nearly 32 years and her children near her side.

Mary Jane is survived by her husband Roger Hinkle; son Frank Butler and daughter-in-law Lauri: son John Butler and daughter-in-law Kristi: daughter Lindy Butler; daughter Miley Stapleton and son-in-law Bill; sister-in-law Mary Bowen and husband Mike; sister-in-law Karen Jackson and husband Steve; and 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews, other extended family and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the food bank of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Burns Cemetery, with Pastor Wayne Walters officiating in Trenton, Texas.

Per the request of our loved one, there will be no services at this time. Her husband and family invite family and friends to share their thoughts and stories about Mary Jane through commenting on her obituary page on the American Funeral Home website.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Services in Denison.

