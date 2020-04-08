Home

MARY JANE RANSOM

MARY JANE RANSOM Obituary
SHERMAN–Mrs. Mary Jane Ransom, 81, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Leo F. Ransom, children; Carlos Ransom, Angela Braxton and Carol Cooper, brothers; Harry Smith, Robert L. Smith and Eugene Smith, sisters; Clemmie Cooper, Alice Haywood, Willie M. Smith and Mary A. Smith.
A memorial service will take place at a later date and time. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
