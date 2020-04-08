|
|
|
SHERMAN–Mrs. Mary Jane Ransom, 81, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Leo F. Ransom, children; Carlos Ransom, Angela Braxton and Carol Cooper, brothers; Harry Smith, Robert L. Smith and Eugene Smith, sisters; Clemmie Cooper, Alice Haywood, Willie M. Smith and Mary A. Smith.
A memorial service will take place at a later date and time. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020