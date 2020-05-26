|
Mary Louise Sims, age 68, of Denison, TX, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.
Left to cherish her memories are her four children; Tommy Greg of Oklahoma, Patricia Price of Denison, TX, Ronnie Price of Florida, Wilson Price & wife Sarah of Sherman, TX, her step-son; David Sims of Arkansas, eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, brother; Richard Parr of Garland, TX, mother & step-father; Dorothy & T.J. Moore of Princeton, TX, other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Reverend Donny Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Stoney Point Cemetery. Melissa, TX. Family & friends visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 6 – 8 at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020