MARY L. SIMS

MARY L. SIMS Obituary
Mary Louise Sims, age 68, of Denison, TX, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.
Left to cherish her memories are her four children; Tommy Greg of Oklahoma, Patricia Price of Denison, TX, Ronnie Price of Florida, Wilson Price & wife Sarah of Sherman, TX, her step-son; David Sims of Arkansas, eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, brother; Richard Parr of Garland, TX, mother & step-father; Dorothy & T.J. Moore of Princeton, TX, other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Reverend Donny Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Stoney Point Cemetery. Melissa, TX. Family & friends visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 6 – 8 at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020
