SAVOY–Mary Lois Fulp Wrenn was born on September 25, 1931 to Walter D. Fulp and Maybelle Lane Fulp in Bonham, Texas. She passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Denison, Texas at the age of 88.
Mary was a graduate from Ector High School. She retired from General Telephone and Electronics Corporation after 30 years of service.
She married Donald Maurice Wrenn on January 26, 1951. They shared 69 wonderful years together, until his death on May 21, 2020. The couple enjoyed working together in their pecan orchard, Wrenn Pecan Acres. After retirement, they sought adventure and new vistas by traveling throughout the United States in their motorhome and on many trips were thrilled to have friends join with them. They especially enjoyed visiting Alaska, going at least three times. Don & Mary loved fishing. She often reminded him that the fish hanging in their home was the one she caught!
Mary is survived by her sons, Donald Kenneth Wrenn and Maria Olvera of Van Alstyne, Texas, Jimmy Dale Wrenn and wife Dana of Bonham, Texas; granddaughter Kristi Wrenn Swearengin and husband Jeff of Hixon, Tennessee; Jessica Wrenn Brown and husband Robert of Caddo Mills, Texas, Crystal Ann Capers and husband David of Houston, Texas; grandson, Joshua Lee Wrenn and wife Tiffany of Colbert, Oklahoma; brother, Walter Dean Fulp of South Fork, Colorado; sister in law, Wanda McWilliams of Grand Saline, Texas; 11 great- grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Maybelle Fulp; husband, Donald Maurice Wrenn; daughter, Cheryl Sue Wrenn; sister, Wilma Jean Fulp.
There will be a private family visitation. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1PM in the Mullican Little Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will be observed at the services.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.