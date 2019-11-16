Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Garner

Send Flowers
Mary Lou Garner Obituary
Mary Lou Garner, 86, of Durant, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Highland Cemetery Chapel in Durant. Rodney Sprayberry will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin; daughters, Vickie Slakey of Sherman, and Cathy Gant of Sherman; son, Jim Garner of Canton, TX; siblings, Arlen Clark of Durant, Dorothy Alred of Greenville, and Barbara House of Denison; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -