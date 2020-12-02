1/1
MARY LOU KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou King, longtime advocate of education and Christian education in Denison went to her Heavenly home on November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Friday 12-04-2020 at 2pm.
Mary Lou was born in Canadian, Oklahoma to A.D. and Nannie Lou Marchant. She was an honor graduate in Denison and attended business college while working at Kraft Foods. She married Roy L. King in 1947 and moved to Dallas. Mary Lou's main focus in life was her family, the love of her family, God and education. She was a tireless worker in the community, especially regarding education and helping youth. She was honored as Secretary of the year, awarded a Friend of Education award and presented with the Women Helping Women award. She graduated from Grayson County College with a degree in Business Administration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, parents A.D. and Nannie Lou, son Robert and one Grandchild. She served as a member of the Education Committee, Denison Chamber of Commerce and was the first woman president of the Denison Independent School Board. She was a longtime member of the Denison Performing Arts Committee and served on a number of educational boards and projects.
She also enjoyed substitute teaching school for 25 years and her fellowship at First Christian Church and had a number of friends. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her well.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the King family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bratcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved