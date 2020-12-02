Mary Lou King, longtime advocate of education and Christian education in Denison went to her Heavenly home on November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Friday 12-04-2020 at 2pm.
Mary Lou was born in Canadian, Oklahoma to A.D. and Nannie Lou Marchant. She was an honor graduate in Denison and attended business college while working at Kraft Foods. She married Roy L. King in 1947 and moved to Dallas. Mary Lou's main focus in life was her family, the love of her family, God and education. She was a tireless worker in the community, especially regarding education and helping youth. She was honored as Secretary of the year, awarded a Friend of Education award and presented with the Women Helping Women award. She graduated from Grayson County College with a degree in Business Administration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, parents A.D. and Nannie Lou, son Robert and one Grandchild. She served as a member of the Education Committee, Denison Chamber of Commerce and was the first woman president of the Denison Independent School Board. She was a longtime member of the Denison Performing Arts Committee and served on a number of educational boards and projects.
She also enjoyed substitute teaching school for 25 years and her fellowship at First Christian Church and had a number of friends. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her well.
