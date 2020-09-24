SHERMAN-Funeral services for Mary Lou Medlin will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday September 26 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Zack Landis of the First Methodist Church of Howe will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 AM prior to the funeral. Mrs. Medlin, 93, passed away Monday September 21 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Mary Lou was born March 29, 1927 in Howe to the late Autry and Florence (Gimlin) Hall. She went to work at GTE as an operator and after 41 years, she retired as a field engineer in 1989. Upon retiring, she began her second career with the American Red Cross. She worked several hurricanes and spent five months in New York following 9/11. Mrs. Medlin was a lifelong Methodist and had been attending the First Methodist Church of Howe.
Mary Lou is survived by two sons, Don Medlin and wife Kathy of Dallas and Rod Medlin and wife Katie of McKinney; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two nephews, Buddy Sales and wife Kim and Joel Sales; and one niece, Dee Ann Brierton and husband Dwayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister JoAnn Sales, and a daughter, Mary Lynette Medlin.
