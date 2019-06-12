Home

Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-1177
Mary Bull
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Preston North Church of Christ
209 W. Beech St.
Celina, TX
Mary Louise Bull


Mary Louise Bull Obituary
Mary Louise Bull, 77, of Benbrook, Texas departed this life on June 5, 2019.
Memorial service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Preston North Church of Christ, 209 W. Beech St., Celina, Texas 75009.
Mary was born August 28, 1941 in Celina, Texas to J.C. Biggs and Mary Alice Stone Biggs. She later attended Preston North Church of Christ. Prior to moving to Benbrook in 2017, she had resided in Gunter, Texas for over two decades and had worked at City Drug in Van Alstyne, where she came to love and be loved by so many of her precious customers and friends. Mary was a pharmacy technician for 20+ years.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Henry Lee Bull.
She is survived by Daughters, Donna Louise Camp and Debbie Lyn Harris and husband, Richard Rodriquez; grandchildren, Jonathan Everett Harris and wife, Stephanie; Crystal Louise Montez and fiance, Austin Barker; great-grandchild, William Landon Rankin; step-children, Nancy, Jerry, Donna, and their spouses, children and grandchildren; beloved cousins and their families; and life-long friend (and former sister-in-law), Kathleen Burris and her family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019
