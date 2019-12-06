|
Mary Louise Beck Harbert, fondly known as Louise to her many friends left us on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, at Banner Boswell Medical Center, Sun City, Arizona after battling cancer. Her journey here on earth is now completed as she is with her Heavenly Father and her beloved Curt. She was born on February 25, 1935 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Mr. and Mrs. Louie Beck.
She married Curtis Lankford Harbert, Jr., the love of her life on March 25, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Being so much in love and still committed after 20 years of marriage, he as a pilot, personally flew her back to Las Vegas to renew their vows in celebration of their anniversary. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2017. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Susan Curtis. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Marquez, and her husband, Henry of Arizona; daughter, Sandy Anglin of Frankfort, Kentucky; one son Michael Spilker of Phoenix, Arizona; her two step-sons, Curtis Harbert and wife Linda of Greenville, North Carolina; Marcus Harbert and wife, Carrie of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; and one step-daughter, Catherine Riley and husband of Ron of Morehead, Kentucky; one sister, Veda Mae, and husband of Hot Springs, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two nieces.
Louise thoroughly enjoyed cooking; especially baking and sharing the fruits of her remarkable talent with her loved ones and church family. Her favorite pastime if not cooking, was to eat with friends after church at Grandy's so she could dine on fish.
Otherwise, chicken wings only. She retired as a baker working in the cafeteria for Texas Instruments where she perfected her art of cake baking and decorating. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Sherman, Texas, Adult II Sunday School Class, and Triple L Club (always requesting her chocolate pie, two please). Lemon Blossoms were her specialty for Michael Coulter, her deacon and friend. Her legacy is preserved in recipes within the First Baptist Church Cookbook, 150 th Anniversary, 2019.
She leaves behind an especially loving, devoted young family, Jason and Tori Harvey, and their daughter, Ruby, "my baby girl". She also leaves behind a host of friends,
neighbors, church family, and many others who loved her dearly.
No service is planned at this time. A memorial will be held at a future date. The register book can be signed online at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County, Preserving the Legacy of First Baptist Church, Sherman, Texas or in memory of Louise.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019