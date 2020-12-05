1/
MARY LOUISE HEDDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Hedden, age 80, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away at Whitesboro Nursing and Rehab on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1940 in Hugo, OK to John Henry Bollinger & Rachel Mae Brown Bollinger.
She is survived by her husband; Jack Hedden of their home and her daughter; Jacquelyn Hedden & Matthew Weixel of Whitesboro, TX, other family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved