Mary Louise Hedden, age 80, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away at Whitesboro Nursing and Rehab on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1940 in Hugo, OK to John Henry Bollinger & Rachel Mae Brown Bollinger.

She is survived by her husband; Jack Hedden of their home and her daughter; Jacquelyn Hedden & Matthew Weixel of Whitesboro, TX, other family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store