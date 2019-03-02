Resources More Obituaries for Mary Savage Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Louise (Halbert) Savage

Obituary Flowers Mary Louise Halbert Savage 90 of Denison, TX died Thursday Feb. 28 2019 at her home.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Mon. March 4, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Chapel in Bonham. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to funeral services. Interment will follow Keenan Cemetery in Farmers Branch, TX.

Mr. Whitlock will officiate. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

She is survived by her husband, James Savage; two daughters, Greada Souther and husband Kenneth, and Ferol Chandler; her 4 grandchildren and her 4 great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mary's 24/7 caregiver and friend Irona Senicki, as well as her Social Worker Renee Griffin and the folks that helped from home hospice Dr. Van Bushkirk, Diana Bushkirk, Vicky Putman, Arie, Denise, Bill, Debby, Toni, and Peggy for all they did for Mary.

The Family also request Donations be made to Fosters Home for Children in Stephenville, TX 76401 P.O. Box 978 phone number 254-968-2143 or visit their website www.fostershome.org.



