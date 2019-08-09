|
|
|
Mary Louise Law Stewart, 80, of Ivanhoe, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Big John Salem will officiate. Interment will follow at Elwood Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham.
She is survived by her sons, James Latham, and Steve Latham; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019