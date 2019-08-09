Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise (Law) Stewart

Send Flowers
Mary Louise (Law) Stewart Obituary
Mary Louise Law Stewart, 80, of Ivanhoe, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Big John Salem will officiate. Interment will follow at Elwood Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham.
She is survived by her sons, James Latham, and Steve Latham; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.