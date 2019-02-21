Resources More Obituaries for Mary Perry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Mack (Dooley) Perry

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Mack Perry, age 72, of Marietta, OK, died at her residence on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Mary was born on September 2, 1946 in Gainesville, TX to Mack Dooley & Mary Brackeen Dooley. She was a graduate of high school and was a Christian. She attended Christ Tabernacle in Gainesville, TX.



She is survived by her son; Ronald Cook & wife Daloris of Woodbine, TX, daughter; Sharla Cook & Chris Mayfield of Marietta, OK, her sister; Joyce Carlile of Phoenix, AZ, her brothers; Vincent Dooley of Denison, TX and Luke Dooley of Ardmore, OK, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her 1st husband; Ronald Cook and her 2nd husband; Gerald Perry, daughters; Christy Parsons & Sheila Cook, her parents; Mack & Mary Dooley, brothers; Danny Dooley, George Dooley & Jim Dooley.



Graveside service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Tioga Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Ronnie Carroll. Interment will follow at Tioga Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries