BONHAM–Mary Margaret Bloodsworth, age 62, of Bonham, TX was born in Dallas, TX on December 5, 1957 to Roy Maurice and Margaret "Maggie" Marshall (Martin) Prewitt. She passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.
Mary is survived by her husband, Johnny Bloodsworth; sons, Justin Lee Bloodsworth and John Forrest Bloodsworth and wife Queenie; 3 grandchildren, brother, Lee Martin "Marty" Prewitt and wife Connie and niece Lindy Lee Prewitt and sister-in-law, Sharon Boothe.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial services are to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Mrs. Bloodsworth to the Fannin County Animal Shelter, 500 Industrial St, Bonham, TX 75418 or charity of your choice
.