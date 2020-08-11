1/
MARY MARGARET BLOODSWORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Mary Margaret Bloodsworth, age 62, of Bonham, TX was born in Dallas, TX on December 5, 1957 to Roy Maurice and Margaret "Maggie" Marshall (Martin) Prewitt. She passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.
Mary is survived by her husband, Johnny Bloodsworth; sons, Justin Lee Bloodsworth and John Forrest Bloodsworth and wife Queenie; 3 grandchildren, brother, Lee Martin "Marty" Prewitt and wife Connie and niece Lindy Lee Prewitt and sister-in-law, Sharon Boothe.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial services are to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Mrs. Bloodsworth to the Fannin County Animal Shelter, 500 Industrial St, Bonham, TX 75418 or charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved