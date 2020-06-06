MARY MURPHY
Mary Stella Murphy, age 93, of Denison, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Murphy had four children and was predeceased by her husband of 55 years and one son.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
