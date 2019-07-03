Home

Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Nell McCool


1932 - 2019
Mary Nell McCool Obituary
Mary Nell McCool, 87, passed away July 1, 2019 in Sherman. She was born May 19, 1932 in the Branham Community near Commerce, Texas to Zoia Avaline Haddock and Robert Boyce Gentry. She married James Vincent McCool on December 24, 1950 and to them was born one child, a daughter, Melissa Lynn.
Mary graduated from East Texas State University in 1952 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She received her Master's Degree in Education there in 1971. Her teaching career began in Laredo, Texas where her husband, Jim, was stationed and as she accompanied him on his Air Force assignments, she also taught in Anchorage, Alaska and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. She ended her 34-year teaching career at Fairview Elementary in Sherman.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years and by her parents. Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Clifton and husband James of Sherman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harmon and Ruth McCool Ivie of Granbury, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cumby, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 3, 2019
