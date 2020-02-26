|
Mary Ruth Light, 92, of Whitesboro was called home to Heaven on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Mary Ruth was born on August 25, 1927 in Gainesville, Texas to K.D. and Alma (Brown) Mask. She married Bob Light on December 20, 1952 and they were married for 50 years prior to his passing in 2003. She was a beautician and a housewife. A member of the Collinsville Church of Christ since 1950, she loved the Lord with all her heart. Mary Ruth enjoyed crafting, she loved making dolls, knitting and quilting.
She is survived by her son, Larry Bice of Collinsville; daughter, Phyllis Fuhrmann of Thackerville; daughter, Sherri Rhodes and husband, Gary of Gladewater, daughter, Tricia O'Neal and husband, Mike of Dallas, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Light, parents, K.D. and Alma Mask, son, Chip Light and sister Dorothy.
Services honoring Mary Ruth will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Collinsville Church of Christ, officiated by Scott Sides and Ricky Patterson. No formal visitation is scheduled. All arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020