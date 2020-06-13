REVEREND MARY SIMS
Reverend Mary Sims, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Corinth Rehabilitation Suites on the Parkway, Corinth, TX, at the age of 90.
Mary is survived by her children David D. Sims, Rickey L. Simms, Stanley E. Sims and Vickie K. Sims. 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Services for Reverend Mary Sims will be held for family only at 11:00AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Robert Martin and Bro. Bruce Troy officiating.
A come and go visitation will be from 3:00PM to 8:00PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.
